Clubhouse at Meadowhall: Sheffield shopping centre's late-night bar given 1 star food hygiene rating

It has been told that ‘major improvement’ is necessary to improve its food hygiene only six months into opening. 

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 28th Aug 2023, 14:07 BST

Newly published information by the Food Standards Agency has revealed that a new establishment in Meadowhall has been handed a food hygiene rating of 1. 

Clubhouse, on Lower Park Lane in Meadowhall, opened its doors in February of this year, offering a new late-night venue to enjoy bowling, mini-golf, virtual reality darts and arcade games, as well as cocktails, craft beers and street-food style sharing plates and burgers.

On Google the venue has received a respectable rating of 4.3 out of 5, with many reviewers complimenting the food.

Clubhouse, on Lower Park Lane, Meadowhall, has been given almost the lowest rating for its food hygiene standards.

However, a recent visit from Sheffield City Council’s environmental health officers found that at the time of the inspection, the establishment was operating at food hygiene standards that needed ‘major’ improvements, and it was given almost the lowest food hygiene rating possible.

The Food Standards Agency works in partnership with local authorities to check businesses are following food hygiene law so that the food they serve is safe to eat. An inspector will look at three elements which will contribute to an overall score of 0, the lowest rating, to 5, the highest rating. The three elements are:

  • Hygienic food handling
  • Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building
  • Management of food safety

At the time of the inspection, on June 29, Clubhouse was found to be working at ‘generally satisfactory’ standards for its hygienic food handling. However, improvements were necessary for the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building, and ‘major’ improvements were necessary for the management of food safety. 

This inspection gave the establishment an overall rating of 1 – meaning major improvement is necessary.

Venues deemed at higher risk to public health are given more regular inspections as well as recommendations for improvements to ensure it becomes compliant with food laws.

In Sheffield, there are only 10 restaurants currently rated at a 1 or below for its food hygiene standards.

