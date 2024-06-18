Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Four people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following a “serious assault” in Rotherham, South Yorkshire Police have confirmed.

Officers were called to Drummond Street at 12.18am after reports of an altercation between a group of men in a car park.

When emergency services arrived, a man was found seriously injured. He was taken to hospital, but was sadly pronounced dead earlier on Tuesday morning, (June 18, 2024).

The man has yet to be identified and work is ongoing to identify him and inform his next of kin.

A 36-year-old woman and three men aged 37, 26 and 45 have all been arrested on suspicion of murder. A police cordon is in place on Drummond Street.

Detective Chief Inspector Ben Wood, the senior investigating officer, said: "We understand news of this murder investigation will cause distress to the local community.

"We have a cordon in place and our enquiries are continuing at pace as detectives try to piece together the circumstances behind this man's death.

Drummond Street in Rotherham. | Google

"Officers are also working hard to identify the man so they can inform his next of kin of this tragic news.

"There will be additional patrols in the area for community reassurance and I would encourage anyone with any concerns to speak to our officers at the cordon. They are there to support you, advise you and keep you safe.

"If you have any information that could help us with our enquiries, relevant footage or if you witnessed this incident, then please do get in touch as it could prove to be invaluable to our investigation." Anyone who is able to help police is asked to contact them via 101, quoting incident number 18 of June 18, 2024. You can also use the online portal at https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know to Crimestoppers.