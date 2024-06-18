Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A thunderstorm is expected in Sheffield this afternoon with the Met Office warning of heavy rain in time for the drive home.

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for the Steel City and large parts of North West England today (June 18, 2024).

Here’s when the rain is expected to arrive.

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued for Sheffield this afternoon (June 18) with heavy rain expected to arrive after 5pm. | thunderstorm pic by Geoffrey Mark Wainwright, map by MetOffice

What is the weather forecast for June 18, 2024, in Sheffield and when will it rain?

Here is the forecast for this afternoon.

10am - 4pm: Today’s predicted thunderstorm should be preceded by a warm and possibly muggy day, with grey and overcast clouds, little chance of rain and highs of 18C by the late afternoon and only a mild breeze of up to 10mph.

5pm: The predicted thunderstorm is expected to arrive at around 5pm with heavy rain forecast up until 7pm. With a yellow weather warning in place during the afternoon drive home, it is possible traffic, travel and trains could be impacted. The wind will also pick up to around 16mph, and the storm is also expected to drop temperatures down to around 14C.

8pm onwards: If it arrives, the thunderstorm is predicted to be sharp and short, clearing away almost entirely by 8pm and little of chance of further rain overnight. Temperatures will cool to around 12C and dropping to lows of 9C, and the weather warning is due to end by 9pm.

What does a yellow weather warning mean?

The Met Office says a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has a good chance of bringing poor driving conditions caused by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car, bus and rail.

There is also a possibility of damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes.

Short term powercuts are also possible.