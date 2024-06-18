A plan for demolishing an existing dwelling and creating a new care home with 90 beds in Sheffield has been submitted.

Sheffield City Council’s planning officers have set September 6 as the date to decide whether a proposal from Millhouse Care Group, the applicant, for a care home on Pot House Lane in Stocksbridge could go ahead.

A document added onto the planning portal said that the new building would be created on a 0.64 hectare site on the southern valley side of the Upper Don valley – with Stocksbridge town centre located 400 metres to the north.

The site (with the exception of the 49 Linden Crescent) is best described as an unmanaged private greenspace. The existing dwelling is currently unoccupied.

A planning application for a 75 en-suite bed care home and 30 self-contained assisted living units was withdrawn earlier this year after discussions with the council.

The developer said: “The council indicated a lack of support on the basis of over-development at the scale proposed, with the potential for unacceptable impacts upon neighbour amenity and affordable housing issues arising from assisted living proposals.

“This application seeks to demonstrate such concerns can be addressed through a reduced scale and simplified use scheme.”

The new plan is to create a care home of up to 90 en-suite rooms, with communal spaces, kitchens, maintenance and staff areas with car parking and landscaped grounds.

Vehicular access arrangements for visitors are to be secured from Linden Crescent with the demolition of No. 49 necessary to accommodate appropriate junction standards.