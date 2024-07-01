Appeal for forever homes for three "absolutely adorable" Golden Retriever x Rottweiler puppies
Angus, James and Daisy are currently being looked after by foster carers but it is only a temporary measure and the pups need new homes urgently.
Angus needs one by Wednesday and James by Thursday.
Helping Yorkshire Poundies, a Rotherham-based dog rescue charity, took the pups in when they were born as part of an 11-strong litter after two family pets accidentally mated.
Their “overwhelmed” owners reached out for help from rescue centres, with four taken in by Best Life Dog Rescue and seven offered a lifeline by Helping Yorkshire Poundies.
In a Facebook post today, Helping Yorkshire Poundies said: “Angus, James and Daisy still need to find their dream forever homes.
“Nine week old Rottweiler x Golden Retriever puppies - they are absolutely adorable, happy, healthy, well rounded puppies and still we are struggling to find the right homes for these guys.
“Come on guys, let’s find these babies the homes they deserve. This is now very urgent, as they don’t have long left in their foster homes due to other commitments of their fosterers. We can’t bring them into kennels at this age.
“Angus needs to be in a home by Wednesday, James needs a home by Thursday. Please only apply if you are ready now to adopt - these guys need to be in homes now.”
The charity added: “We have had some lovely applications, but lots have been pet free homes. We really do ideally want them to be rehomed with the right dog where possible (neutered, younger, similar sized dogs) which seems silly saying that, as it’s usually the opposite, and most of the applications we get are homes with other pets.
“They are all happy, confident, well balanced puppies who will thrive in the right homes who have the time and energy to invest in their futures.”
To apply, fill in this application form.
