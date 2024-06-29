Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A large police cordon is in place outside a church in Rotherham town centre today.

A large area outside the Rotherham Minster on Market Street has been taped off after an incident.

Witnesses have told The Star the cordon has been in place since 9am at the latest, however the cordon is now understood to have been removed.

Three police cars are positioned around the scene, which stretches into the Minster grounds.

It is not yet known what circumstances have led to the cordon being put in place, however, The Star has approached South Yorkshire Police for more information.