Iran Johnson: Sheffield man with 'several different names' WANTED after reported assault in Woodseats woodland
It is reported a man was driven into some woodland before being hit with a glass bottle and punched.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police are hunting a Sheffield man known to have "several different names" after a reported assault in the city.
45-year-old Iran Johnson is wanted in connection to the incident, which is reported to have taken place in the Woodseats area of Sheffield. It is warned the public should not approach Johnson if they see him.
It is understood that at around 9pm on December 17, 2023, a man was driven to an area of woodland in Woodseats and attacked with a glass bottle and punched. He suffered facial injuries which required surgery.
Since the incident, South Yorkshire Police have been attempting to locate Johnson and would now like to hear from anyone who may know where he is staying or has seen him recently.
He is known to go by "several different names" and has links to the areas around Lowedges, Woodseats and Gleadless Valley.
Anyone who sees Johnson should call 999. Those with information on where he may be should use non-emergency contact means, such as 101 and the online portal - accessible at http://www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org