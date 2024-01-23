Broom Road Rotherham: Road closed after South Yorkshire police incident, diversions in place
Police have closed a busy South Yorkshire Road this morning
A busy South Yorkshire road had been closed after a police incident.
Broom Road in Rotherham, near the Rotherham Titans rugby club ground, is closed by officers this morning while South Yorkshire Police deal with the situation.
They said in a statement at around 7.25am: "Broom Road (near the Rugby Club) has been closed by police. Services to divert via the X10 route in both directions."
South Yorkshire Police have been approached for more information.