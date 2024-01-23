Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A busy South Yorkshire road had been closed after a police incident.

Broom Road in Rotherham, near the Rotherham Titans rugby club ground, is closed by officers this morning while South Yorkshire Police deal with the situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bus operator First has put diversions in place for its X1 service while the road is closed.

They said in a statement at around 7.25am: "Broom Road (near the Rugby Club) has been closed by police. Services to divert via the X10 route in both directions."