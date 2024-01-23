News you can trust since 1887
Broom Road Rotherham: Road closed after South Yorkshire police incident, diversions in place

Police have closed a busy South Yorkshire Road this morning

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 08:21 GMT
Updated 23rd Jan 2024, 08:24 GMT
A busy South Yorkshire road had been closed after a police incident.

Broom Road in Rotherham, near the Rotherham Titans rugby club ground, is closed by officers this morning while South Yorkshire Police deal with the situation.

Bus operator First has put diversions in place for its X1 service while the road is closed.

They said in a statement at around 7.25am: "Broom Road (near the Rugby Club) has been closed by police. Services to divert via the X10 route in both directions."

South Yorkshire Police have been approached for more information.

