Rotherham man, aged 84, jailed for 26 years for sex offences carried out in 1970s

A 84-year-old man has been jailed for non-recent sexual offences after two victims bravely came forward.

Lutfur Rahman was found guilty of 18 sexual offence charges, including four counts of sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 13, following a seven day trial at Doncaster Crown Court.

The offences happened in the 1970s and 80s to two young girls, who were abused by Rahman multiple times throughout the years.

The victims came forward to report the offences in December 2022, and an investigation was launched by officers in the Rotherham child exploitation team.

Detective Constable Rachel Watts, the officer in charge of this case, said: "Rahman preyed on two vulnerable young girls, subjecting them to years of horrific abuse.

"I would like to commend the tremendous bravery of both victims, who had to re-live the abhorrent crimes during the trial as a result of Rahman refusing to admit what he had done. Their courage has resulted in Rahman now likely to spend the rest of his life behind bars."

Rahman, of Brinsworth Road, Rotherham, was found guilty of two counts of rape, seven counts of indecent assault, four counts of indecency with a child, four counts of sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 13, and one count of buggery, by a jury on July 29.

On Thursday, he was handed a 26 year sentence, with an additional two years on licence.

South Yorkshire Police holds no custody image of Rahman as he attended custody voluntarily. The force says is standard practice in these circumstances.