South Yorkshire’s deputy mayor is urging any survivors of child sexual exploitation who have not yet come forward to do so, amid allegations that five police officers also sexually abused girls targeted by grooming gangs in Rotherham.

The Rotherham grooming gangs scandal unfolded after an explosive report from Professor Alexis Jay - published over a decade ago - concluded that failures by police and politicians contributed to the sexual exploitation of around 1,400 children in Rotherham by groups of men in the town, predominately of Pakistani-heritage.

Five survivors, who are now all women, allege in a BBC article published on Tuesday (July 29, 2025) that South Yorkshire Police (SYP) officers sexually abused them - in addition to grooming gangs operating in the town.

A further 25 abuse survivors allege that corrupt police officers either worked with grooming gangs or failed to act on child sexual exploitation allegations. None of the 30 women can be named for legal reasons.

South Yorkshire Police has confirmed its Major Crime Team is leading an investigation into the alleged involvement of its own police officers. It will be overseen by the police watchdog, the IOPC (Independent Office for Police Conduct).

South Yorkshire’s deputy mayor, Kilvinder Vigurs, says the allegations are ‘disturbing,’ adding that with these reports now coming into the public domain ‘it is yet another moment to encourage any victims’ of child sexual exploitation (CSE) to come forward.

Ms Vigurs was appointed to the role of deputy mayor in May 2025, and has been tasked with overseeing and improving policing and criminal justice services.

But while Ms Vigurs has vowed to monitor the progress of SYP’s investigation into its own officers and keep it ‘under review,’ solicitors representing survivors say the probe must be carried out by an independent force.

Amy Clowley of Switalskis Solicitors has been working with Rotherham abuse survivors for the past decade, and says the accounts they have heard ‘may only be a fraction of the full scale of abuse’.

She also says those who have suffered in Rotherham ‘have no faith SYP will do a thorough job of investigating its own officers,’ and it must therefore be investigated by an independent force.

Ms Vigurs said in a statement: “I recognise that there will be very real concerns about these new reports amongst victims, survivors and our wider community.

“It is vital that victims have confidence in the IOPC-directed South Yorkshire Police investigation that is currently underway. To that end, I will continue to monitor the progress of that investigation and seek assurances from both organisations that victims remain at the heart of their approach.

"But with these reports now coming into the public domain it is yet another moment to encourage any victims of CSE who haven't yet come forward to please do so.

"I know we cannot turn the clock back and it is beyond doubt that institutions which should have protected those victims in the past failed to do so. The Jay Report and the Casey Review both made clear the failings of Rotherham Council and South Yorkshire Police in relation to their handling of CSE and grooming gangs. However, as a result of that work, very real progress has been made, with both Rotherham Council and South Yorkshire Police under new leadership and new direction. A significant number of perpetrators of historic CSE have been arrested and convicted. Victims are now at the heart of our shared approach.

"But I am clear that more needs to be done to bring perpetrators who are still out there to justice, so it is vital victims continue to share any information they may have and we are able to make sure justice is done.

“While I'm unable to comment further as this is a live investigation, I will be keeping the situation under close review."

Ms Clowley added: “Those that have suffered abuse in Rotherham have no faith that SYP will do a thorough job of investigating alleged abuse by their own officers. In addition, dealing with SYP is retraumatising for them, many of our clients refuse to report offences to SYP because they do not think they will be believed and because they were treated so badly in the past. This investigation must be handed over to an independent police force to ensure that survivors feel confident enough to come forward.

“The accounts we have heard, which we expect are only a fraction of the full scale of abuse, are utterly harrowing.”

She continued: “Switalskis has been representing survivors of abuse in Rotherham for over a decade. We were hopeful that following the criminal trials, and Operation Linden (run by the IOPC), that the alleged abuse by police officers would be unearthed and that there would be accountability. That never came. For years the authorities have resisted our requests for an investigation into the alleged criminality of police officers, despite us providing them with the accounts of survivors.”

Responding to the allegations made public on Tuesday, Assistant Chief Constable Hayley Barnett said: "We are acutely aware of how profoundly difficult, if not impossible, it must be for a victim survivor in a case of this nature to feel confident and reassured in the process when their reports are being investigated by a force they associate with harm they have suffered, even with independent oversight. For this reason, we have been having conversations at the highest level with the National Crime Agency, and the IOPC, for many months to ensure victim survivors, and their wishes, are truly at the heart of the criminal justice process.

"Our detectives, under the direction of the IOPC, have always taken prompt action when they have received information linked to this investigation, including information from solicitors. The enquiries carried out have been extensive and complex, and we have worked hard, and without fear or favour, to obtain relevant information from third parties in our pursuit for justice. When material has not been made immediately available to us by solicitors, we have used court orders to obtain the level of detail required to progress our investigation."

Three former South Yorkshire Police officers, all of whom were based in Rotherham at the relevant time, have been arrested following complaints made in October and December 2024, alleging rape, other sexual offences and misconduct in public office, the IOPC has confirmed. The allegations have been made by six complainants.

Two of the former officers - a former police constable in his 50s and a retired police constable in his 60s - were arrested in December 2024 and January 2025, respectively, on suspicion of sexual offences and misconduct in public office. They are alleged to have carried out the offences between 1995 and 2002, during occasions when they were both on and off duty.

The third officer, described as being in his 50s, was arrested on March 31, 2025 on suspicion of raping a teenage girl in Rotherham in 2004. No-one has yet been charged.