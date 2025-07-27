Two people are in custody after a man suffered serious injuries in an incident in Rotherham town centre.

Several shops on Rotherham’s High Street were inaccessible yesterday (July 27) due to a reported stabbing last night sometime after 11pm on Friday.

An area between the junction of High Street with Church Street and a nearby alleyway was under police guard, with one shopkeeper saying they saw “blood on the pavement” inside the cordon.

South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed a man was seriously injured in an unspecified attack, and two people are in custody.

A spokesperson said: “We were called on Friday at 11.25pm to reports that a man had been injured on High Street in Rotherham.

“A 27-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

“A 46-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. They both remain in police custody.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101 quoting incident number 1212 of July 25, 2025.”