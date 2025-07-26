The figures are based on the number of reports of offences made to the police.

The most recent police data for May 2025 shows that the streets pictured here are the locations in the city where the largest number of crime reports were made.

The Crime and Disorder Act (1998) definition of anti-social behaviour (ASB) states: "Acting in a manner that caused or was likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress to one or more persons not of the same household as (the defendant)."

If the ASB problem you are experiencing is included in the list above, you can report it to South Yorkshire Police by calling them on 101 or through their online portal at: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

Call 999 in an emergency.

1 . The Sheffield streets hit hardest by reported shoplifting have been revealed The Sheffield streets hit hardest by reported shoplifting have been revealed | Adobe Photo Sales

2 . On or near Meadow Gate Avenue, Sothall: 10 reports of anti-social behaviour The joint-highest number of reports of antisocial behaviour in Sheffield in May 2025 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Meadow Gate Avenue, Sothall, with 10 | Google Photo Sales

3 . On or near Longley Hall Way, Longley: 10 reports of anti-social behaviour The joint-highest number of reports of antisocial behaviour in Sheffield in May 2025 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Longley Hall Way, Longley, with 10 | Google Photo Sales