Sheffield crime 2025: The 11 streets worst affected by scourge of shoplifting in city, figures show

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 27th Jul 2025, 07:38 BST

The scourge of shoplifting affects businesses located across Sheffield, and here are the 11 streets hit hardest.

New crime figures from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – are released with a two-month delay, and we can now reveal the 12 worst streets in the city for shoplifting offences in May 2025.

The crime figures obtained from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – and are released with a two-month delay, meaning these are the most up-to-date available.

They are based on reports made in South Yorkshire Police’s four Sheffield policing districts: Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West.

The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

Shoplifting is when goods are taken without payment from a place that members of the public has access to.

If a person has entered an area that members of the public do not have access to, and items have been stolen, this would be classified as a burglary.

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 to report a crime.

In an emergency, call 999.

The streets pictured here are the worst in Sheffield for shoplifting

The joint-highest number of reports of shoplifting offences in Sheffield in May 2025 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Snuff Mill Lane, off Ecclesall Road, with 15

The joint-highest number of reports of shoplifting offences in Sheffield in May 2025 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Norton Lees Close, Norton Lees, with 15

The second-highest number of reports of shoplifting offences in Sheffield in May 2025 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Niagara Road, Wadsley Bridge, with 13

