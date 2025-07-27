New crime figures from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – are released with a two-month delay, and we can now reveal the 12 worst streets in the city for shoplifting offences in May 2025.
The crime figures obtained from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – and are released with a two-month delay, meaning these are the most up-to-date available.
They are based on reports made in South Yorkshire Police’s four Sheffield policing districts: Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West.
The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.
Shoplifting is when goods are taken without payment from a place that members of the public has access to.
If a person has entered an area that members of the public do not have access to, and items have been stolen, this would be classified as a burglary.
Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 to report a crime.
In an emergency, call 999.