Police want to speak to a cyclist after a “suspicious acting man” shouted abuse at a property before filming it.

The incident took place sometime before 12.40pm on Thursday (July 24) when a man approached a property on Chesterfield Road South.

Police want to speak to this cyclist after a "suspicious acting man" man allegedly shouted abuse at a property in Chesterfield Road South before filming it. | SYP

Police say the man “acted suspiciously”, allegedly shouted abuse and filmed the location before leaving.

Officers now want to speak to the cyclist pictured over the incident.

CCTV images picture the man wearing a face covering.

Anyone with information can call 101 or use our online reporting service. Please quote incident number 461 of July 24, 2025, when you get in touch. You can access our online reporting service here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org