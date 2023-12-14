The business is also facing demands to change the name from a rival in Cumbria

A new restaurant in one of Sheffield’s trendiest suburbs has been ordered to tear down a £40,000 extension.

Dodona on Sharrow Vale Road - formerly Otto’s - was denied the right to keep the first-floor veranda due to its appearance and the risk of noise and disturbance at nearby homes.

The glass veranda at Dodona must go, officials say.

Built without planning permission, it was the second attempt to gain approval after a similar scheme was refused last year.

Boss Adriatik Likaj said he intended to appeal. The building, which is on the corner with Steel Road, used to have a veranda and he was reinstating it, he added.

"I’m trying to bring it back to how it was 200 years ago. I’m saving the heritage. It’s like back to the old times.

"There is nothing illegal here, I’m just trying to do the best restaurant in Sheffield."

He also hoped to be allowed to open the venue, apart from the veranda, after a visit by city council officials this week.

Meanwhile, he is fighting demands to change the name from a Dodona restaurant, in Barrow-In-Furness, Cumbria, which claims to have trademarked it.

Dodona restaurant on Sharrow Vale Road hopes to open before Christmas despite a row over the first-floor glass veranda.

Dodona is the name of an Albanian temple, he said.

"No one has the right to buy the name of a temple. It belongs to all," he said.

Mr Likaj and business partner Rendy Constantin took over after Otto’s Moroccan restaurant closed in April 2022.