Human Nurture tells the story of Roger and Harry. Having grown up in care together, their bond is so strong they’re like brothers.

Roger is black and Harry is white – it’s never mattered to them but when Roger is fostered and Harry remains in care, the boys grow apart.

Living in different cities and at opposite ends of the social spectrum, these differences begin to come to the fore.

Roger connects with his cultural roots, changing his name to Runaku, while Harry falls in with a racist crowd. Exploring the links between race and class, Human Nurture unpicks how they can affect world views and relationships.

Justice Ritchie, seen in Dungeons and Dragons on Paramount, and Lucas Button, who appeared in War Horse at the National Theatre and The Witcher: Blood Origins on Netflix, play the leading roles.

The show asks if are people born racist and if you can be black and truly British?

We make friends with everyone when we’re younger, disregarding skin colour, race or religion. So what happens along the way?

Writer Ryan Calais-Cameron said: “With Human Nurture I really want us to collectively explore the reality of questions/statements that felt like a huge contradiction throughout my life and the lives of so many Black people that have been brought up in the UK, especially now whilst there is so much attention on Black lives mattering.

“I am so excited at the prospect of Human Nurture touring into schools. I believe this play is a vital icebreaker into deeper needed discussions on race and belonging.”

Human Nurture is at the Crucible Studio theatre until February 12. Box office: in person at the theatre, call 0114 249 6000 or go online at www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

A heartbreaking choice for Anna Karenina

Meanwhile, a classic story comes to the main stage at the Crucible Theatre this weekend.

In Anna Karenina, Russian novelist Leo Tolstoy’s story looks at the dilemma of socialite Anna.

She is faced with a choice - remain with her husband to keep her beloved child or risk ruin in the pursuit of passion.

How do we choose to live the one life we have?

The Crucible promises “a bold new production of Tolstoy’s epic masterpiece about desire, duty and defiance”.

Anna Karenina is at the Crucible from this Saturday, February 5, to February 26. Box office details are the same as for Human Nurture.

Exquisite sets for Madama Butterfly

Another classic tale of a woman tormented by love is on stage at Sheffield City Hall.

Ellen Kent Productions go full on with Puccini's classic opera Madama Butterfly, featuring international soloists, a highly-praised chorus and a full orchestra.Korean soprano Elena Dee and celebrated international sopranos Alyona Kistenyova, Maria Davydova and Ecaterina Timbaliuk are in the cast.Known for their stunning visuals, Ellen Kent promise exquisite sets such as a spectacular Japanese garden and fabulous costumes including antique wedding kimonos from Japan.One of the world’s most popular operas, Madama Butterfly tells the heart-breaking story of the beautiful young Japanese woman who falls in love with an American naval lieutenant – with dramatic results.Highlights include the melodic Humming Chorus, the moving aria One Fine Day and the unforgettable Love Duet. All are sung in English with Italian surtitles.

The show is on stage on Sunday, February 6. For tickets, go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk/event/Madama-Butterfly-2022

When is 9 to 5 at the Lyceum Theatre?

The production was due to come to Sheffield in 2020 and last year but had to be postponed twice because of the pandemic. All tickets for the original dates remain valid.

If all this high drama all feels a bit much for you, you might fancy something more escapist – such as three angry women workmates plotting revenge on their sexist boss!

Yes, 9 to 5 the Musical is back at the Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield from February 8 to 12.

Pour yourself a cup of ambition and settle down to watch Claire Sweeney head the cast in a production that’s backed by Dolly Parton herself.