Ronald Sekanjako "flew into a rage" when he was told he was under investigation at work and attacked his manager, Philip Woodcock, when he tried to calm the situation.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A former FedEx delivery driver who killed his manager after being told he was suspended from work pending investigation has been found guilty of murder.

Ronald Sekanjako, aged 49, of Bellhouse Road, Firth Park, Sheffield, stabbed Philip David Woodcock in the chest, in a "senseless" act of violence after being suspended from work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the morning of November 2, 2022, Sekanjako was called to a meeting with one of the warehouse managers at the FedEx warehouse on Rother Way in Hellaby, Rotherham. He was told he had been suspended from work pending an investigation, following concerns he had been filling his work van with fuel at a local petrol station without having the means to pay.

Sekanjako objected to these allegations and became irate, at which point Philip came to try and help.

The jury in the murder trial, which began at Sheffield Crown Court on November 6, 2023, heard how Philip took Sekanjako into his office to try to speak to him, Sekanjako slammed the door closed behind him, before stabbing Philip in the chest with a knife he had hidden in a jumper he was carrying.

Officers later found a second knife concealed by Sekanjako in the office and a hammer concealed down his sock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Philip was sadly pronounced dead at the scene, despite the best efforts of colleagues, as well as police and ambulance staff. A post morton later concluded he died as a result of a stab wound to his heart.

Ronald Sekanjako, aged 49, of Bellhouse Road, Sheffield, has been found guilty of murdering Philip David Woodcock in November 2022.

Today (November 10), after just two-and-a-half hours of deliberating, jurors found Sekanjako guilty of murder, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and three counts of possession of an offensive weapon.

In a tribute to Philip following the verdict, his family said: "After a long and distinguished career, Phil was readying himself for quieter days away from the hustle and bustle of work. He was looking forward to a long and happy retirement, spending days with his wife and wider network of family and friends, doing all the things he'd planned to do.

"On 2 November 2022, all of our lives changed forever through a senseless act, the circumstances of which have haunted us as a family and many others since that day. We are tormented by imagining what our loving husband, dad and brother would have felt during his final moments; trapped, helpless and terrified.

Philip David Woodcock (pictured) was pronounced dead at the scene of the attack on Rother Way in Hellaby, Rotherham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our family has been left with a void that it is impossible to fill. He was snatched away from us in the prime of his life, doing what he did most - helping others. As a family, we ask that our privacy remains respected as we seek to continue to come to terms with the immense loss of losing Phil.”

Detective Inspector Simon Cartwright, Senior Investigating Officer in the case, said: "While the guilty verdicts will not bring Philip back to his family, I hope the end of the trial brings some closure to all who knew and loved him.

"Sekanjako has shown no remorse throughout the whole investigation and trial, and as a result, Philip’s family have had to hear the details of the tragic circumstances of how he came to lose his life played out throughout the course of the trial.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank the witnesses in this case, who have provided crucial evidence as part of the trial, and I am grateful for their support throughout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Philip went to work that day as he usually did, and never came home. No family should have to go through what Philip’s family went through, and no one should go to work and see their colleague lose their life in this way.

"This case lies bare the heartbreaking implications of knife crime and my message today to those intent on carrying knives is clear – drop the knife before you do irreparable damage, and further lives are lost and ruined forever."