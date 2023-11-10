Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Traffic police have explained why the entire M1 had to be closed near Meadowhall late last night.

All lanes of the carriageway were closed by South Yorkshire Police last night, from shortly before 11.30pm, with National Highways finally announcing that it was able to re-open at 2am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Highways bosses last night described the closure as 'police-led incident,', which led to the motorway being closed in both directions between junction 33 and 34.

Police have now confirmed there were concerns for the safety of a man.

The force said in a statement: "We were called at 11.23pm on Thursday, November 9 to reports of concern for safety of a man near to junction 34 of the M1 (North).