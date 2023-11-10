M1 Sheffield: Details revealed of police incident which led to closure of whole motorway early today
Officers explain police incident which closed M1 near Sheffield into early hours
and live on Freeview channel 276
Traffic police have explained why the entire M1 had to be closed near Meadowhall late last night.
All lanes of the carriageway were closed by South Yorkshire Police last night, from shortly before 11.30pm, with National Highways finally announcing that it was able to re-open at 2am.
Highways bosses last night described the closure as 'police-led incident,', which led to the motorway being closed in both directions between junction 33 and 34.
Police have now confirmed there were concerns for the safety of a man.
The force said in a statement: "We were called at 11.23pm on Thursday, November 9 to reports of concern for safety of a man near to junction 34 of the M1 (North).
"Officers attended and the man was brought to safety and is being provided with the necessary support."