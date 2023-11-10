Barnsley crash: Tragedy as man found dead on Dearne Valley Parkway as police hunt for grey Toyota
South Yorkshire Police want to hear from anyone who may have seen a grey Toyota Hilux travelling along Barnsley Road.
A man has been found dead on a South Yorkshire parkway following a serious road traffic collision, South Yorkshire Police have reported.
Yesterday (November 9), at around 5.55pm, police recieved reports a man had been discovered "fatally injured" within the carraigeway of the Dearne Valley Parkway. The man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene and, following formal identification, his family were informed.
Roads policing officers are appealing for anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage, particularly from Barnsley Road, to come forward. They are also keen to hear from anyone who may have seen a grey Toyota Hilux travelling along Barnsley Road at the time of the incident.
Information can be passed to police by calling 101 or by using online reporting services, quoting incident number 785 of November 9, 2022. You can access the online portal at: http://www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org