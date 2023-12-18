Emma Borowy had been due to stand trial accused of the murder of Sheffield, Roger Leadbeater, next year.

The suspected cause of death of a woman accused of a Sheffield pensioner's murder has been outlined during a court hearing today.

74-year-old Roger Leadbeater was fatally stabbed while walking his beloved springer spaniel, Max, in parkland off Shortbrook Close in the Westfield area of Sheffield on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. The details of the death of his alleged killer, Emma Borowy, were outlined during a Sheffield Crown Court hearing held on December 18, 2023

Emma Borowy, aged 32, of Fearnhead Close in Bolton, was charged with murder in the days following Mr Leadbeater's death, and was subsequently remanded into custody.

Ms Borowy died on December 12, 2023, while on remand at HMP New Hall in Wakefield, West Yorkshire.

During a Sheffield Crown Court hearing held this morning (Monday, December 18, 2023), prosecutor Peter Makepeace KC, said Ms Borowy died as a result of a 'suspected suicide,' adding that the circumstances of her death will now be reviewed by a coroner.

Mr Makepeace told the hearing that a report confirming Ms Borowy's death had been prepared by Scott Whitehead, New Hall's deputy governor. Presiding over the hearing, The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, said that during a hearing held at the same court on November 27, 2023, Ms Borowy's trial had been adjourned from January 2024 to July 2024, after concerns were raised about her 'fitness to stand trial'.

Judge Richardson said Ms Borowy had been due to be transferred to a hospital dedicated to supporting individuals with mental health difficulties for treatment, and a hearing to discuss the progress of the transfer had been due to be held today.

He told the court: "This case, taken as a whole, in almost every dimension is sad beyond compare."

The circumstances of Ms Borowy and Mr Leadbeater's deaths are now a matter for the coroner, Judge Richardson said, adding that it is his intention to write to the coroner presiding over Ms Borowy's inquest, and for a transcript of the November 27, 2023 hearing to be passed to them.

Announcing Ms Borowy's death on Friday, a South Yorkshire Police (SYP) spokesperson said that no-one else was being sought in connection with Mr Leadbeater's death, and the 'investigation has been closed'. The SYP spokesperson continued: "Files for the coroner will be prepared in relation to both deaths.

"Our thoughts remain with all those affected."

Tributes poured in for Mr Leadbeater following his death, with those who knew him describing him as a 'wonderful man' and a 'true gent'. Members of the Westfield community also came together to honour Mr Leadbeater's memory.

Through a GoFundMe page, a friendly football tournament, and a "massive" raffle made up of donated prizes, Roger's friends and neighbours have raised nearly £3,000 to help his family with funeral costs.