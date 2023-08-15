It has been nearly a week since the 74-year-old dog walker was stabbed to death on a Westfield park.

Emma Borowy was charged over the weekend with the murder of Roger Leadbeater, who was fatally stabbed while walking his beloved springer spaniel, Max, last Wednesday, August 9

Emergency services were called shortly before 11pm that evening to an area of parkland off Shortbrook Close, in Westfield, Sheffield, and he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

At Sheffield Crown Court today, Emma Borowy - aged 32, of Royal Bolton Hospital, Bolton, Lancashire - was told she will stand trial on January 15, 2024, charged with his murder.

The trial is expected to last five days. The 32-year-old was remanded into custody.