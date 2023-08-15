News you can trust since 1887
Roger Leadbeater: Trial date set for woman Emma Borowy charged with murder of 74-year-old Sheffield dog walker

It has been nearly a week since the 74-year-old dog walker was stabbed to death on a Westfield park.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 15th Aug 2023, 15:20 BST

A woman has been told she will stand trial in January for the alleged murder of a Sheffield dog walker who was stabbed to death last week.

A woman has appeared at Sheffield Crown Court charged with the murder of Roger Leadbeater, who was stabbed to death in Westfield, Sheffield, on Wednesday, August 9

Emma Borowy was charged over the weekend with the murder of Roger Leadbeater, who was fatally stabbed while walking his beloved springer spaniel, Max, last Wednesday, August 9

Emergency services were called shortly before 11pm that evening to an area of parkland off Shortbrook Close, in Westfield, Sheffield, and he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

At Sheffield Crown Court today, Emma Borowy - aged 32, of Royal Bolton Hospital, Bolton, Lancashire - was told she will stand trial on January 15, 2024, charged with his murder.

The trial is expected to last five days. The 32-year-old was remanded into custody.

Mr Leadbeater has been described a 'doting' family man and a 'kind, gentle soul', who worked for Sheffield City Council, driving children with special needs to school.

