South Yorkshire Police has released a CCTV image of a man officers would like to speak to in connection with a robbery in Sheffield.

It is reported that on March 27 at 11.40am, a bike was stolen from a man while on Wellington Street.

It is believed that the victim was approached by two men and was pushed by one of the men before the bike was stolen. The two men are reported to have fled the scene on the victim’s bike.

Officers have carried out a number of enquiries, and are now appealing for help to identify a man in a CCTV image as they believe he may be able to assist in the investigation.

The man is described as white, 5ft 11ins tall and of a medium build.

If you can help, you can pass information to the police online or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 317 of March 27 2024 when you get in touch.