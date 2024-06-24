Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More details have emerged from police and ambulance teams about a horrific crash which saw a car smash through the window of a busy South Yorkshire McDonald’s.

Paramedics today revealed that they took two patients away by ambulance, each to different hospitals, after the incident, which happened late on Saturday afternoon.

South Yorkshire Police said in the immediate aftermath of the incident that one patient had sustained life threatening injuries, but in a new statement this afternoon, say that is no longer considered to be the case.

Emergency services at the scene of the crash at McDonalds on Thorne Road, Doncaster, at Saturday afternoon. Photo: Submitted | Submitted

Yorkshire Ambulance Service has now issued a statement, outlining their medical response to the incident, which also saw them send a doctor and a ‘hazardous area response team’ to the emergency.

They said: “We received an emergency call just before 4pm on Saturday afternoon to report a collision between a car and building at McDonald’s on Thorne Road, Doncaster.

“A number of resources were dispatched to the scene, including three ambulances, an air ambulance, a doctor and the Hazardous Area Response Team.

“Two patients were conveyed to hospital, one to Northern General Hospital in Sheffield and one to Doncaster Royal Infirmary.”

Police said in an update statement today that they had been called to the scene after a white Vauxhall Astra had collided into the side of the restaurant building, with the venue evacuated after the incident.

The new statement added: “A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving. He remains in custody at this time.

“A 37-year-old man was taken to hospital where his injuries were assessed, and not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.

“Enquiries remain ongoing.”

McDonald’s have been approached for more information on when the restaurant is expected to re-open.