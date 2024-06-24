Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man from Birmingham has been charged with the murder of a 57-year-old South Yorkshire man following an assault outside a pub in Sussex.

Kieran Egan, aged 30, of Baldmoor Lake Road, Birmingham, was arrested at The Dolphin and Anchor pub in Chichester on Thursday, June 20, 2024.

Sussex Police were called to the pub following reports of an assault at around 11pm. A 57-year-old man from South Yorkshire, who has not been publicly identified, sustained serious head injuries and, despite the best efforts of police and paramedics, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Police on the scene of a serious assault in Chichester | Tony Kershaw / SWNS

Yesterday, Egan was charged with murder. He remained in custody to appear before Crawley Magistrates Court on Monday, June 24, 2024.

A 42-year-old man from County Durham who was arrested on suspicion of affray has been released on conditional bail. A third man suspected of affray has been identified and efforts are ongoing to bring him into custody, police have said.

Detective Chief Inspector Suzanne Joseph, of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and loved ones of the victim in this investigation, who has lost his life in such tragic circumstances.

“We are continuing to appeal for information to build a clear picture of the events of that evening.

“If you saw what happened, or if you captured any relevant mobile or CCTV footage, you can upload it directly to our Major Incident Public Portal, under Operation Arunside - https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4724F74-PO2