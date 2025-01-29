Robert Leverton: Man stabbed woman with needle in shop robbery
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Robert Leverton, aged 30, of no fixed abode, entered a shop on Sackville Street, Barnsley, on June 9, 2024, and stole £42 worth of items.
During his attempts to flee, he stabbed a 24-year-old woman with a needle as she attempted to stop him leaving.
Fortunately, the young woman was not seriously injured.
Leverton was arrested on June 12, 2024, and denied the offence at a police interview that same day.
Officers then reportedly presented Leverton with CCTV footage showing him in the shop. He denied it was him, but could not explain how the victim knew his name and was able to describe his appearance down to a tattoo on his neck.
Additionally, Leverton suggested it was a coincidence he was wearing very similar clothing when he was arrested to that in the CCTV footage.
Despite his denials, he pleaded guilty to robbery at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, and was sentenced the same day.
The Judge sentenced Leverton to five years and 10 months in prison and ordered to him to pay a surcharge of £228.
Detective Constable Charlie Foye, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “Leverton is a prolific offender and I am glad to see him receive a lengthy sentence for his disgusting crime.
“This case goes to show that shoplifting is far from a victimless crime, as innocent people are often hurt or threatened as offenders attempt to make off with stolen goods.
“I hope that Leverton will consider whether it was worth stealing £42 worth of items now that he will spend more than half a decade behind bars, and I hope he will make better choices when he is eventually released.”