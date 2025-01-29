Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Barnsley man who robbed a shop of items worth £42 and stabbed a young woman with a needle has been jailed.

Robert Leverton, aged 30, of no fixed abode, entered a shop on Sackville Street, Barnsley, on June 9, 2024, and stole £42 worth of items.

During his attempts to flee, he stabbed a 24-year-old woman with a needle as she attempted to stop him leaving.

Fortunately, the young woman was not seriously injured.

Robert Leverton denied robbing a shop in Barnsley despite CCTV footage. | South Yorkshire Police

Leverton was arrested on June 12, 2024, and denied the offence at a police interview that same day.

Officers then reportedly presented Leverton with CCTV footage showing him in the shop. He denied it was him, but could not explain how the victim knew his name and was able to describe his appearance down to a tattoo on his neck.

Additionally, Leverton suggested it was a coincidence he was wearing very similar clothing when he was arrested to that in the CCTV footage.

Despite his denials, he pleaded guilty to robbery at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, and was sentenced the same day.

The Judge sentenced Leverton to five years and 10 months in prison and ordered to him to pay a surcharge of £228.

Detective Constable Charlie Foye, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “Leverton is a prolific offender and I am glad to see him receive a lengthy sentence for his disgusting crime.

“This case goes to show that shoplifting is far from a victimless crime, as innocent people are often hurt or threatened as offenders attempt to make off with stolen goods.

“I hope that Leverton will consider whether it was worth stealing £42 worth of items now that he will spend more than half a decade behind bars, and I hope he will make better choices when he is eventually released.”