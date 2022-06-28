Police are today appealing for witnesses over the incident which happened just after rush hour on Thursday, June 23, and is alleged to have involved threats being made with the hammer.

Officers are trying to track down mobile phone video footage of the incident, in Tankersley, to help them piece together details of what happened.

Road rage involving a hammer was reported between a Jaguar driver and a van driver at Pilley Lane, Tankersley, (pictured) over a blocked road. PIcture: Google

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “Officers in Barnsley are appealing for witnesses to an altercation between two drivers who may have filmed it on their mobile phones to come forward and assist the investigation into it.

“On Thursday (June 23), it is reported that a vehicle was blocking Pilley Lane in Tankersley some time between 9.15am and 9.30am.

"As a result, the driver of a Jaguar car and the driver of a van have reportedly become involved in a physical and racially abusive verbal altercation. It is reported threats were made with a hammer.

“Officers are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward. It is believed some witnesses to this incident may have filmed it on their mobile phones, and officers would like to see this footage to help build a complete picture of what happened.”

Email footage to [email protected] with the crime reference number 14/114711/22 in the subject line. Anyone with other information call 101 quoting the crime number.