The survey by comparethemarket.com found that Sheffield, where 68 per cent of respondents said they had experienced anger whilst driving, ranks second only behind Belfast, with 71 per cent, as the road rage capital of the UK.

It also revealed that, across the entire nation, almost two in three, or 62 per cent, of drivers experience road rage, with one in three drivers reporting more than two road rage incidents a week.

Also included in the study are the locations drivers are more likely to experience road rage. Town centres generate the most rage, with 21 per cent agreeing this is the most frequent place for road rage, with congested city traffic and motorways following close behind.

The study, which was based on responses from 2,154 UK drivers in January 2022, also revealed the reasons most prominently causing road rage, with tailgating coming top with 35 per cent, followed by slow driving and witnessing other drivers on their phone (29 per cent), lack of indicating (also 29 per cent), and overtaking on the inside (20 per cent).

With Sheffield the second biggest hotspot for road rage in the UK, three in four drivers, or 75 per cent, in the UK believe that road rage should actually be a criminal offence.

When experiencing road rage, the most common response would be beeping your horn, something 44 per cent would do, with a worrying six per cent admitting they would damage another driver’s vehicle.

