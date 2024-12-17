A 32-year-old man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, following a Sheffield crash which led to the death of a 55-year-old cyclist.

Long Wan, of Bramhall Park Road, Bramhall, Stockport has been charged with the offence, following the fatal collision on Rivelin Valley Road, Sheffield on September 29, 2023 | Google

Court documents state that Mr Wan is alleged to have caused the death of Richard Bower by driving a White Mazda dangerously on Rivelin Road.

The cyclist injured in the collision died from his injuries three weeks later on October 22, 2023.