Rivelin Valley Road: Man charged with causing death by dangerous driving after cyclist killed in Sheffield
A 32-year-old man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, following a Sheffield crash which led to the death of a 55-year-old cyclist.
Long Wan, of Bramhall Park Road, Bramhall, Stockport has been charged with the offence, following a fatal collision on Rivelin Valley Road on September 29, 2023.
Court documents state that Mr Wan is alleged to have caused the death of Richard Bower by driving a White Mazda dangerously on Rivelin Road.
The cyclist injured in the collision died from his injuries three weeks later on October 22, 2023.