Rivelin Valley Road: Man charged with causing death by dangerous driving after cyclist killed in Sheffield

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 17th Dec 2024, 05:22 BST

A 32-year-old man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, following a Sheffield crash which led to the death of a 55-year-old cyclist.

Long Wan, of Bramhall Park Road, Bramhall, Stockport has been charged with the offence, following a fatal collision on Rivelin Valley Road on September 29, 2023.

Long Wan, of Bramhall Park Road, Bramhall, Stockport has been charged with the offence, following the fatal collision on Rivelin Valley Road, Sheffield on September 29, 2023 | Google

Court documents state that Mr Wan is alleged to have caused the death of Richard Bower by driving a White Mazda dangerously on Rivelin Road.

The cyclist injured in the collision died from his injuries three weeks later on October 22, 2023.

