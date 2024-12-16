Police officers investigating reports of stalking have named a man they want to speak to and have released his photo.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owen Hirst, aged 25, from Rotherham, has been recalled to prison, and is wanted in connection with reports of stalking.

Owen Hirst is wanted by South Yorkshire Police | SYP

He is white, slim, around 6ft 2ins tall and has short, shaven, light brown hair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is known to frequent the Wath, Swinton and Rawmarsh areas of Rotherham.

South Yorkshire Police said: “We want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Hirst recently, or knows where he might be staying.

“If you see Hirst, please do not approach him, but instead call 999.

“If you have any other information about where he might be, you can contact us via our online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 482 of 13 December 2024 when you get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.”