A Rotherham firearms dealer has been jailed over his deviant sexual habits.

In 2022, after reports of ‘sexual communication’ were made, officers attended Daniel Valmont’s home in Aston, Rotherham, and seized his laptop.

During searches of Valmont’s devices, extreme pornography, including beastiality and voyeuristic videos, where he had secretly filmed women, were found.

Daniel Valmont has been jailed for 42 weeks

Valmont who owned ‘Valmont Firearms’ dealership also had his firearms seized and licence to operate revoked.

During his police interviews Valmont provided officers with ‘lies and poor reasoning’ for his extreme pornography, including how he had forgotten to take the cameras out of bathrooms after filming himself.

He was subsequently charged with voyeurism and possession of indecent images of beastiality.

The judge sentencing Valmont said he had shown no remorse for his actions and had told ‘countless lies’ throughout, only pleading guilty when he knew a witness to his offending had shown up at court to provide evidence against him.

Investigating Officer Julie Cooper said: “Firearms can have devastating consequences and should only be in the hands of responsible, upstanding, and morally sound citizens.

“We have strict processes in place to ensure that those in possession, handling and selling firearms are of a sound judgement and a ‘fit and proper’ person, and Valmont’s actions show he does not reflect this.

“Valmont’s actions have caused his victim distress and ruined his own life; he now faces prison and has lost his job and livelihood.”

Valmont was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on December 12 to 42 weeks in prison and made the subject of a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.