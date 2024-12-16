A total of 21 children have been ‘safeguarded’ and arrests have been made in a week-long police operation in South Yorkshire.

The operation led by South Yorkshire Police’s ‘Internet Sexual Offences Team (ISOT)’ involved multiple departments from across the force and partner agencies.

Between Monday, December 9 and Friday, December 13, a total of 11 warrants were executed, leading to nine arrests for a range of offences including making and possessing indecent images of children, causing a child to engage in sexual activity and sexual communication with a child.

Detective Inspector Lee Wilson said: “Our main priority is safeguarding children and to ensure this is done in line with the national safeguarding timescales. The week-long operation has prioritised high risk investigations.

“In the challenging and difficult world of ISOT, the reason we all come to work every day is to keep children safe and to stop sexual offenders.”

Some 21 children in South Yorkshire who were identified as being at potential risk of sexual harm or offending were safeguarded as part of the operation.

A total of 91 digital devices were seized and are to be examined.

DI Wilson added: “The success of this operation is wholly down to a team effort from across South Yorkshire Police and partners to ensure the safety of the most vulnerable people in our communities.

“Like previous operations, this week of action has been a huge success, producing some fantastic results while also showcasing the terrific multi-departmental work that we are capable of.”