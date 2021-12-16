Ricky Collins was killed in March this year when Bradley Ward, of Frecheville, pulled up in a car alongside the Sheffield dad’s van in Killamarsh, got out and stabbed him.

The 31-year-old suffered two serious stab wounds to his body and arm before he staggered down the road and collapsed.

He was taken to hospital but died just after midnight on March 30.

A man has been found guilty of killing Sheffield man Ricky Collins in north Derbyshire.

At Derby Crown Court yesterday (December 15) Ward, 24, was found guilty of murdering Ricky following a three-week trial.

Gasps and cheers broke out from the public gallery as the foreman read out the verdict.

Ward’s parents – David Ward, 44, and Kelly Ward 42, both from Sheffield – as well as another man, Martin 45, of Pontefract, also all pleaded guilty to assisting an offender.

Floral tributes in Killamarsh in memory of Ricky Collins, who was stabbed to death by Bradley Ward.

Ward had previously pleaded not guilty to murder, claiming he had acted in self-defence.

The trial heard Ward reportedly went out looking for Ricky after the Sheffield dad had earlier that day assaulted a woman at an address.

Ward was phoned by the woman, who set out in his vehicle and met Ricky in his van near to the Nags Head pub on Westthorpe Road.

It was here Ward stabbed Ricky twice, who then staggered away and told a member of the public he had been stabbed before collapsing.

Hundreds turned out for the funeral procession of Ricky Collins in May this year.

Detective Chief Inspector Sally Blaiklok, who led the investigation into Ricky’s death, said: “I would like to pass my sincere condolences to the family of Ricky; they have acted with dignity throughout a terrible period in their lives and throughout this trial.

"I hope that today’s result at court will bring some semblance of closure for them with regards to criminal justice. We understand this may be the first steps in them now being able to grieve as a family.”

Sentencing is due to take place in January.

After the death, Ricky’s cousin, Bradley Beedham, said on Facebook: “My cousin, my brother, the man I looked up to as a kid.