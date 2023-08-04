News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
United close to fourth summer signing after defender undergoes medical
United cult heroes help launch 2023/24 away shirt with ‘classic’ theme
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years

Hundreds turn out in funeral procession for murdered Sheffield man Ricky Collins

Hundreds of people took part in a procession to City Road Cemetery to pay their respects to Sheffield man Ricky Collins, who died after a knife attack in March.
Lloyd Bent
By Lloyd Bent
Published 19th May 2021, 14:21 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 22:24 BST

In what his family described as a ‘celebration of life and his final show off’ cars full of well wishers made their way from Seaton Place in Manor around lunchtime today (March 19) before driving to The Punch Bowl in Gleadless and then to the cemetery.

Four-by-fours, bikes and sports cars followed behind the funeral procession with horns honking and some letting off coloured smoke.

The funeral began at 1.45pm.

The funeral of murder victim Ricky Collins.The funeral of murder victim Ricky Collins.
The funeral of murder victim Ricky Collins.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a message shared ahead of the funeral Ricky’s family said: “I understand a lot of people will want to pay their respects but this is not a party, it’s a celebration of is life but also a day of respect for Ricky and the people and things he loved.”

Friends and relatives of Sheffield dad Ricky Collins raise thousands at charity football tournament

There was a heavy police presence outside the cemetery, including a CCTV van and a police plane in the sky.

Ricky Collins, aged 31, of Norfolk Park, died after a knife attack on Westthorpe Road, Killamarsh, in March.

Some of the people taking part let off green smoke.Some of the people taking part let off green smoke.
Some of the people taking part let off green smoke.

He was found critically injured after police officers were deployed to reports of a disturbance at a house in the street and was taken to the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield for emergency treatment but could not be saved.

Three men have been charged in connection to Ricky’s death.

Paying tribute after Ricky’s shock death, his cousin Bradley Beedham wrote: “My cousin, my brother, the man I looked up to as a kid.

“I love you Ricky, our family will never be the same without you.”

Related topics:Ricky CollinsSheffield