Hundreds turn out in funeral procession for murdered Sheffield man Ricky Collins

Hundreds of people took part in a procession to City Road Cemetery to pay their respects to Sheffield man Ricky Collins, who died after a knife attack in March.

In what his family described as a ‘celebration of life and his final show off’ cars full of well wishers made their way from Seaton Place in Manor around lunchtime today (March 19) before driving to The Punch Bowl in Gleadless and then to the cemetery.

Four-by-fours, bikes and sports cars followed behind the funeral procession with horns honking and some letting off coloured smoke.

The funeral began at 1.45pm.

The funeral of murder victim Ricky Collins.

In a message shared ahead of the funeral Ricky’s family said: “I understand a lot of people will want to pay their respects but this is not a party, it’s a celebration of is life but also a day of respect for Ricky and the people and things he loved.”

There was a heavy police presence outside the cemetery, including a CCTV van and a police plane in the sky.

Ricky Collins, aged 31, of Norfolk Park, died after a knife attack on Westthorpe Road, Killamarsh, in March.

Some of the people taking part let off green smoke.

He was found critically injured after police officers were deployed to reports of a disturbance at a house in the street and was taken to the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield for emergency treatment but could not be saved.

Three men have been charged in connection to Ricky’s death.

Paying tribute after Ricky’s shock death, his cousin Bradley Beedham wrote: “My cousin, my brother, the man I looked up to as a kid.