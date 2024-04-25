Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A set of flats in Sheffield are cordoned off by police this morning with reports of a shooting overnight.

A number of flats in Lowedges Road, Lowedges, Sheffield are cordoned off this morning (April 25) with residents reporting there were sounds of gunshots overnight.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are today (April 25) guarding a number of ground floor flats in Lowedges Road, near the junction with Gresley Road, Lowedges, with residents saying they heard sounds of gunshots sometime before midnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A pathway in front of several properties is taped off and dotted with yellow evidence markers. What look like bullet holes can be seen in the windows.

A photo shared online last night shows at least four police cars parked at the junction sometime between 11pm and midnight.

It is now known if there have been arrests or if anyone has been hurt in the incident.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted.