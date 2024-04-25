Lowedges shooting: Photos show flats in Sheffield cordoned off as residents say gunshots heard overnight

Pictures shared last night show at least four police cars at the scene.
By Chloe Aslett
Published 25th Apr 2024, 08:58 BST
A set of flats in Sheffield are cordoned off by police this morning with reports of a shooting overnight.

A number of flats in Lowedges Road, Lowedges, Sheffield are cordoned off this morning (April 25) with residents reporting there were sounds of gunshots overnight.

Police are today (April 25) guarding a number of ground floor flats in Lowedges Road, near the junction with Gresley Road, Lowedges, with residents saying they heard sounds of gunshots sometime before midnight.

A pathway in front of several properties is taped off and dotted with yellow evidence markers. What look like bullet holes can be seen in the windows.

A photo shared online last night shows at least four police cars parked at the junction sometime between 11pm and midnight.

It is now known if there have been arrests or if anyone has been hurt in the incident.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted.

More to follow

