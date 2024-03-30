Shots TV: Remembering beloved Sheffield woman Marcia Grant a year on from her tragic death
A year ago this week a beloved Sheffield wife, mother and grandmother was killed, when a child she was fostering ran her over with her own car.
60-year-old Marcia Grant was hit by a car outside her Greenhill home, during an incident on the evening of Wednesday, April 5, 2023, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
A boy, who was aged 12 at the time of the incident but has since turned 13, was initially charged with Marcia's murder.
Prosecutors subsequently accepted a guilty plea to an alternative charge of causing death by dangerous driving, during a Sheffield Crown Court hearing held on October 3, 2023.
The boy was a looked-after child, in the care of Marcia, and her family, at the time of the fatal incident.
During a Sheffield Crown Court hearing held on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, Mrs Justice May sentenced the boy to two years in youth custody. He cannot be named for legal reasons.
In a brand new mini-documentary, we remember Marcia Grant, as we take a look back over the shocking case.
It is set to air on on Easter Monday (April 1) at 7pm on freeview channel 276.
You can also view it here: https://www.shotstv.com/watch/vod/52399182/true-crime-stories-the-killing-of-marcia-grant