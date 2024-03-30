Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A year ago this week a beloved Sheffield wife, mother and grandmother was killed, when a child she was fostering ran her over with her own car.

60-year-old Marcia Grant was hit by a car outside her Greenhill home, during an incident on the evening of Wednesday, April 5, 2023, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A boy, who was aged 12 at the time of the incident but has since turned 13, was initially charged with Marcia's murder.

Prosecutors subsequently accepted a guilty plea to an alternative charge of causing death by dangerous driving, during a Sheffield Crown Court hearing held on October 3, 2023.

The boy was a looked-after child, in the care of Marcia, and her family, at the time of the fatal incident.

During a Sheffield Crown Court hearing held on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, Mrs Justice May sentenced the boy to two years in youth custody. He cannot be named for legal reasons.

In a brand new mini-documentary, we remember Marcia Grant, as we take a look back over the shocking case.

It is set to air on on Easter Monday (April 1) at 7pm on freeview channel 276.