"I have been constantly asking the question as to how someone could have such disregard for human life."

A 13-year-old boy who killed his foster carer when he ran her down with her own car outside her Sheffield home has been sentenced.

60-year-old Marcia Grant was hit by a car outside her Greenhill home, during an incident that took place earlier this year, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A boy, who was aged 12 at the time of the incident but has now turned 13, was initially charged with Marcia's murder.

Prosecutors subsequently accepted a guilty plea to an alternative charge of causing death by dangerous driving, during a Sheffield Crown Court hearing held on October 3, 2023.

The boy was in the care of Marcia, and her family, at the time of the fatal incident.

During a Sheffield Crown Court hearing held today (Wednesday, November 29, 2023), Mrs Justice May sentenced the boy to two years in youth custody. He cannot be named for legal reasons.

She told him that while custody is a last resort for children of his age, 'taking the car, driving the car and causing Marcia Grant’s death' is so serious that only custody can be justified.

Mrs Justice May said Marcia's family were understandably 'angry and heartbroken' because she was 'everything to them'.

"No sentence which I give can bring her back, or lessen their sadness," she continued.

Mrs Justice May described Marcia as a 'committed' foster carer who was 'dedicated' to improving the lives of disadvantaged children, adding that there was a 'desperate irony' for her life to have been taken in such a way.

Prosecutor Mark McKone told the sentencing hearing that in a prepared statement given to the police, the boy said he did not know Marcia was behind the car, and never intended to cause any harm to her.

The boy said he had 'never driven before' and 'struggled' to operate the car. He said he was 'worried' about a member of his family, and took the car because he wanted to travel to see them.

Mr McKone said Marcia’s husband, Delroy Grant, was first alerted to the incident when he heard Marcia shout 'someone’s taken the car'.

Mr Grant said he believed Marcia did not initially realise it was the defendant who had taken the car.

Mr Grant ran out and, as the car was moving backwards and forwards, he said he 'pleaded' with the defendant to 'stop' and not to put it into gear, banging on the car door and window for him to get out, the court heard.

Mrs Justice May told the defendant: "She ran out to stop you," adding that once she was outside, she was knocked down and reversed over by the car.

"Mr Grant saw his wife being run over. He finally broke the car window. You ran off. When police caught up with you, you said some horrible things that made people wonder if you were sorry.

"Since then you have said many times that you were sorry for what happened to her…I believe you."

The court was told that when the boy was apprehended by police, he told an officer: "I'm going to f***ing kill your family you b***h and I don't give a f***."

The boy asked the officers: "Is she dead?" before saying: "It was an accident, I swear," five minutes later.

Marcia’s daughter, Gemma, laid bare the continued trauma and hardship Mr Grant continues to suffer, after witnessing the incident that led to 'his Marce' being taken away from him.

"For months, Delroy couldn’t stop shaking and still experiences rapid heartbeats, flashbacks of trying to get mum out from under the car, feelings of helplessness, anger and a guilt so strong that he couldn’t save his wife, couldn’t prevent what was happening right in front of him, leaving him exhausted, shaking and sick. And he re-experiences this over and over again," said Gemma.

"Marcia had a fierce ambition to love, comfort and bring joy to anyone and everyone she met. She wanted to pull the word into a hug, lend a hand and raise the spirits of anyone facing adversity, and she did this tirelessly."

Marcia’s son, Shaun added: "Since this day and that dreadful act, our lives have been completely turned upside down. I have been existing in a complete fog, constantly asking the question as to how someone could have such disregard for human life. A question that I may never get any answers to.

"I have had my best friend ripped away from me with no chance to say goodbye. With no chance to tell her how amazing she was as a mum, wife and foster carer."

The boy was also sentenced for an offence of having an article with a blade or point, after he was found in possession of a kitchen knife at the time of his arrest.

He received no separate penalty for that offence.

In his prepared statement to the police, the boy said he had taken the knife from Marcia’s house for his 'own protection'.

Defending, Richard Wright KC said the boy had been 'thriving' in a custodial setting.

Mrs Justice May said that, in her view, the boy had 'considerable mitigation arising from his background'.

The defendant was told that the time he has spent in detention will count towards his sentence.