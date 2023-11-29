"This whole ordeal leaves us with so many unanswered questions and we are completely heartbroken that our mother will not get the justice she deserves."

The family of a Sheffield woman who was killed with her own car by a boy she was fostering say they feel 'completely let down' by the 'reduction in charges' granted by prosecutors.

A 12-year-old boy being fostered by Marcia Grant knocked her down, and reversed over her with own car, causing fatal injuries, in an incident outside her Greenhill home earlier this year.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons and is now 13, was initially charged with 60-year-old Marcia's murder, but in a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court last month prosecutors accepted a guilty plea to the lesser charge of causing death by dangerous driving.

Mrs Justice May sentenced the boy to two years in youth custody during a hearing at the same court today (Wednesday, November 29, 2023), and told him the time he has spent on remand will count towards his sentence.

She said there is no evidence to suggest the defendant had 'any intention' to harm Marcia, or any 'awareness of the risk of harm' to her, and this is why a plea of causing death by dangerous driving was accepted by prosecutors. Shortly after the boy was sent to begin his sentence this afternoon, Marcia's family issued a statement in which they said their anguish had been 'compounded by the reduction in criminal charges brought against the defendant'; and that they believe decisions made by Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council played a 'critical role' in the circumstances which led to her death.

Their statement in full reads: "The last eight months has been torture, our anguish only to be compounded by the reduction in criminal charges brought against the defendant charged with the death of our mother.

"We feel completely let down by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and their lack of willingness to allow our mum’s story to be heard and brought to meaningful justice.

"We strongly believe that the evidence on hand shows a complete disregard for human life and clear premeditation to do serious harm. "We also believe that decisions made by Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council played a critical role in the circumstances which led to our mum's death. "Our mother was killed on her own driveway by a young person wearing a balaclava, carrying a stolen knife, and in the act of stealing her car when he ran her over not once, but twice.

"Our mum looked after many vulnerable and troubled children during her time as a foster carer and as a civilian. We have seen these young lives be touched by her love, kindness, and generosity. "Still, this whole ordeal leaves us with so many unanswered questions and we are completely heartbroken that our mother will not get the justice she deserves. "We are truly thankful for all the support we have received from family, friends, and the public. We fully intend to keep searching for answers and we ask that you continue to respect our privacy as we grieve for our beloved mum and wife."

Nicola Curley, Strategic Director of Children’s Services at Rotherham Council said: "As one of our foster carers, Marcia was well known, much-loved and highly respected in our fostering community. She selflessly provided generous love and care to vulnerable children who needed it the most and she is sadly missed by all those who knew her well. Our thoughts continue to be with her family.

"Our foster carers do the most incredible job looking after children in our care and we are truly thankful for the commitment they make to doing this work. We continue to support our foster carers who have been devastated by this tragedy.