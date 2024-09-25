Remembering Barnsley man with 'loving nature' as his killer languishes behind bars

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Today we remember a beloved 21-year-old Barnsley man known for his ‘loving nature,’ as the man responsible for his ‘particularly gruesome murder’ continues to languish behind bars.

Shane Collier was only a few years into adulthood when he cruelly had his life snatched away from him, during a fatal attack at a property in Yews Lane in the Kendray area of Barnsley.

In the wake of his untimely death, Mr Collier’s heartbroken brother and sister, Michelle and Lee, both spoke of their brother in glowing terms.

Daniel Thompson murdered Barnsley man Shane Collier (pictured inset) in 2002 and was jailed for 28 years. He buried Mr Collier's remains on remote Cumbria moorland.

They said he would be remembered for his ‘loving nature and the way he would do anything to help anybody’.

Following the attack, Daniel Thompson - the man convicted of murdering Mr Collier - cut him into eight pieces, drove to Cumbrian moorland, near Dent, and buried him in two shallow graves.

Mr Collier’s remains were discovered in March 2002, following an extensive police search.

Thompson was jailed for life, to serve a minimum of 28 years, in July 2002. He was then aged 28-years-old.

Sentencing Thompson, Judge Alan Goldsack QC said Thompson was guilty of a ‘particularly gruesome murder’.

Judge Goldsack described him as a ‘particularly determined and manipulative individual who was clearly doing everything he could to avoid being brought to justice’.

He praised the police investigation which led to Mr Collier's dismembered and rotting remains being discovered in two shallow graves in Cumbria five months after he was reported missing by his family.

Judge Goldsack also pointed out that they had to break down a wall of silence in Kendray, built up over the years by locals unwilling to help the police.

In mitigation, Thompson's barrister Desmond da Silva said if the jury did not believe Thompson's pleas of innocence the murder must have been ‘unplanned’ and a ‘spur of the moment’ attack.

Speaking after Thompson was convicted, Mr Collier’s family said they were devastated at the death and disappointed that the real motive for the killing was never revealed. Thompson always denied murder, insisting his then-partner stabbed Mr Collier to spurn his unwanted sexual advances and then asked him to help her get rid of the body.

He admitted dumping the remains but claimed a man he sold drugs for had chopped it up and held a gun to his head, ordering him to do it.

But throughout the three-week trial the prosecution team suggested that Thompson had struck out at Mr Collier in a jealous rage after returning to the home he shared with his then-partner in Yews Lane, Kendray, Barnsley, and finding the man asleep on their sofa.

Mr Collier's sister Michelle said the life sentence was no comfort knowing that one day Thompson would be released and allowed to walk the streets.

"It won't bring him (Shane) back. At the end of the day he (Thompson) is going to get out, " she said.

Mr Collier’s brother, Lee, said he had questions about the circumstances that had led to his brother’s tragic death.

"I want to know why he was there, what happened to him and what he did to deserve it because nobody deserves that no matter what they have done, " he said.