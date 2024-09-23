The 25 child abusers pictured here have been jailed for a combined total of 379 years, after being convicted as part of probe into historic abuse in Rotherham.
Operation Stovewood was launched in the wake of the Alexis Jay report, which was published in 2014 and described how at least 1,400 children in Rotherham had been subjected to grooming and abuse by gangs of men between 1997 and 2013. It also outlined how police and social workers had failed to step in.
It is a National Crime Agency operation, and is the single largest law enforcement investigation into non-familial child sexual abuse in the UK.
Over 200 arrests have been made since the operation was launched.
*If you are concerned about a child and believe they are being exploited, please report it to South Yorkshire Police so they can help.
You can get in touch with them by calling 101, or going online and using the force's chat function or online portal at: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/
Call 999 if they are in immediate danger.
1. The 25 men jailed as part of historic child sexual abuse probe in Rotherham
Top row, left to right: Ashgar Bostan; Sajid Ali; Riaz Makhmood;Zaheer Iqbal; Tony Chapman; Darren Hyett; Mohammed Imran Ali Akhtar; Asif Ali
Second row, left to right: Nabeel Kurshid; Iqlak Yousaf; Tanweer Hussain Ali; Salah Ahmed El-Hakam; Aftab Hussain. Third row, left to right: Abid Saddiq; Masaued Malik; Sharaz Hussain; Mohammed Ahsan; David Saynor Bottom row, left to right: Adam Ali; Mohammed Amar; Yasser Ajaibe; Mohammed Zameer Sadiq; Mohammed Siyab; Abid Saddiq; Tahir Yasin
| Adobe/SYP/NCA
David Saynor, aged 77, was jailed for 24 for years for a string of offences against girls in Rotherham in the late 2000s and early 2010s, taking his victims out for rides in his vehicles, plying them with alcohol, encouraging them to undress or dance for him, and then in some cases raping or sexually assaulting them. His victims were between the ages of 12 and 18 when the offences happened. They were sometimes collected from their school or care homes in his stretch Hummer, taken to or from teenage discos in Rotherham, or just for rides around the area. Girls would be given money for cigarettes, food or occasionally drugs. Saynor actively encouraged them to call him if they needed picking up from somewhere, and often told them to bring friends. On one occasion he picked up one of his victims, who was aged only 12 or 13 at the time, and took her back to the yard where he stored his limousines. He went on to rape her in an office building there. One victim was abused repeatedly over a period of two years when she was 14 and 15 years old. She recalled being picked up in her school uniform with groups of other girls, given alcohol, cigarettes and money. On one occasion, when she was on her own, he raped her in the back of the limousine. Afterwards, he threatened to hurt her family if she told anyone. Another victim, who was 16-years-old and in care at the time, was initially given a job by Saynor handing out leaflets for his company. On one occasion she was driven to an area of Sheffield she didn’t know and told to perform a sexual act on him or be left there, miles from home and with no means of getting back. Saynor was arrested by officers from the NCA’s Operation Stovewood in 2020, after numerous victims identified him. Following a five-week trial at Sheffield Crown Court he was found guilty of 15 charges relating to eight victims on July 24. He was sentenced on Thursday, August 15, 2024. | NCA
Adam Ali, 43, was investigated and convicted as part of the National Crime Agency's Operation Stovewood, looking at allegations of child sexual abuse in the South Yorkshire town. Ali, known as Razwan Razaq at the time of his offending, carried out his attacks between 2002 and 2004, using his car to drive vulnerable young girls to various locations where he assaulted them. He was convicted of three counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault involving girls aged as young as 12 and 13 following a trial in May this year. Ali was released from prison in April 2023 after serving an 11 year jail term for separate sexual offences investigated by South Yorkshire Police. He was arrested by the NCA just a month after his release after officers were notified that he intended to travel to Pakistan. On July 9, 2024 a judge at Sheffield Crown Court sentenced him to a further 13 years in prison. He will also be subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) for 15 years. | Submit
4. Asghar Bostan: Taxi driver rapist jailed for nine years
53-year-old Asghar Boston was found guilty of raping a teenage girl between 2000 and 2002, following a Sheffield Crown Court trial in February 2018. Bostan, formerly of East Bawtry Road, Rotherham was charged in May 2017 as part of Operation Stovewood - the NCA’s investigation into non-familial child sexual exploitation and abuse between 1997 and 2013. The victim – who was aged under 16 at the time of the abuse - came forward to South Yorkshire Police in 2014 to report the abuse and the case was referred to the NCA’s Operation Stovewood team. She told officers she was given drugs and alcohol, and coerced into staying at a flat in Rotherham, where Bostan raped her on two occasions. He was sentenced to nine years in prison following a five-day trial at Sheffield Crown Court. | Submit