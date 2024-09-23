Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A search is underway to find a 15-year-old boy missing from his Rotherham home, as police grow ‘increasingly concerned’ for his welfare.

Dylan was reported missing from home in the Dinnington area shortly before 11am today (Monday, September 23, 2024).

Appealing for the public’s help to find the missing 15-year-old, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said this afternoon: “He is described as white, around 5ft 10ins tall, with brown hair that is long on the top and short on the sides.

“He was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms, a black jumper, black Jordan trainers and a North Face coat.

“Officers searching for Dylan are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare and we'd now like to speak to anyone who has seen or heard from him.

If you can help, you can pass on information online here: Add something to a missing person report | South Yorkshire Police

You can also call 101. Please quote incident number 268 of September 23, 2024 when you get in touch.