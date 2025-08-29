Relief as missing girl Jazmina found "safe and well" hours after police arrest man for child abduction
Jazmina was reported missing following the last reported sighting of her in the West Midlands on Tuesday (August 26, 2025), with police saying they believed she had travelled Meadowhall by train.
Speaking moments ago, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “ Missing girl Jazmina has been found safe and well.
“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal and got in touch with information.”
It comes shortly after police confirmed they had arrested a man in connection with Jazmina’s disappearance.
A force spokesperson said earlier this afternoon (Friday, August 29, 2025): “Last night (Thursday 28 August), officers arrested a Sheffield man in his 20s on suspicion of child abduction.
“He remains in police custody at this time.”
More to follow.