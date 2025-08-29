Relief as missing girl Jazmina found "safe and well" hours after police arrest man for child abduction

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 29th Aug 2025, 15:29 BST
A missing 15-year-old girl who was believed to have travelled to Meadowhall in Sheffield by train has now been found “safe and well,” police have now confirmed.

Jazmina was reported missing following the last reported sighting of her in the West Midlands on Tuesday (August 26, 2025), with police saying they believed she had travelled Meadowhall by train.

Speaking moments ago, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “ Missing girl Jazmina has been found safe and well.

Missing girl Jazmina has now been found "safe and well," police have confirmedplaceholder image
Missing girl Jazmina has now been found "safe and well," police have confirmed | Submit

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal and got in touch with information.”

It comes shortly after police confirmed they had arrested a man in connection with Jazmina’s disappearance.

A force spokesperson said earlier this afternoon (Friday, August 29, 2025): “Last night (Thursday 28 August), officers arrested a Sheffield man in his 20s on suspicion of child abduction.

“He remains in police custody at this time.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed the man remains in custody at this time, as investigations continue.

More to follow.

