A missing teenage girl is believed to have caught a train to Meadowhall before disappearing, police say.

Jazmina, aged 15 and from the West Midlands, is believed to be in South Yorkshire.

She was last seen at around 12pm on Tuesday, August 26 in the West Midlands and is since believed to have travelled by train to Meadowhall.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are continuing to carry out a number of enquiries to locate Jazmina, including extensive CCTV trawls at transport hubs and areas she may have been seen.

“They have also visited addresses to known to her, including those she may have been staying at or attended.”

Jazmina is described as white, 5ft 3ins tall and slim, with straightened shoulder-length hair which is dark brown in colour with ginger and blonde roots.

She has tattoos on her hand and a rose tattoo behind her ear.

Jazmina is thought to have been wearing grey jeans with rips at the knees, a black T-shirt and black Nike Airforce trainers with an orange tick on them when she was last seen.

SYP added: ”Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Jazmina’s welfare and would like to speak to anyone who has seen her.

“Have you seen Jazmina? Do you know where she might be or where she might be staying?”

If you can help, call SYP on 101 quoting incident number 733 of August 26, 2025.

You can also report information online here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/add-something-reported-missing/ .