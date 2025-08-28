Missing teenager Jazmina could be in South Yorkshire, say police
Jazmina, who is missing from the West Midlands area, was last seen at around 12pm on Tuesday, August 26 in the West Midlands, and is believed to have travelled to South Yorkshire.
She has not been seen or heard from since.
Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Jazmina’s welfare and would like to speak to anyone who has seen her.
Jazmina is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall, slim, with long, black hair usually worn in a bun.
The teen also has tattoos on her hands, and a rose tattoo behind her ear.
Anyone who has seen her or knows where she may be staying should call 101 and quote incident number 733 of August 26, 2025.
You can report information online here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/add-something-reported-missing/