A missing teenage girl who has not been seen for two days may be in South Yorkshire, police believe.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jazmina, who is missing from the West Midlands area, was last seen at around 12pm on Tuesday, August 26 in the West Midlands, and is believed to have travelled to South Yorkshire.

Missing Jazmina could be in South Yorkshire | SYP

She has not been seen or heard from since.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Jazmina’s welfare and would like to speak to anyone who has seen her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jazmina is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall, slim, with long, black hair usually worn in a bun.

The teen also has tattoos on her hands, and a rose tattoo behind her ear.

Anyone who has seen her or knows where she may be staying should call 101 and quote incident number 733 of August 26, 2025.

You can report information online here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/add-something-reported-missing/