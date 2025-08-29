A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of child abduction in connection with the disappearance of a 15-year-old girl, who is believed to have travelled by train to Meadowhall and has still not been located.

Jazmina was last seen at around midday on Tuesday (August 26, 2025) in the West Midlands.

Police says it is believed Jazmina “travelled by train to Meadowhall and is still in South Yorkshire.”

Issuing an update just a few moments ago, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said this afternoon (Friday, August 29, 2025): “Last night (Thursday 28 August), officers arrested a Sheffield man in his 20s on suspicion of child abduction.

“He remains in police custody at this time.

“We have yet to locate Jazmina and we are continuing to appeal for information as our search continues.”

They continued: “Officers are carrying out enquiries at pace and have searched several properties where they believe Jazmina may have been staying.”

If you can help police locate Jazmina, please call police on 101, quoting incident number 733 of August 26, 2025.

You can also get in touch via website: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v3.1/add-something-reported-missing/