Investigating police officers who pursued complaints about rave music that kept people awake across Sheffield believe the noise had come from two overnight events.

South Yorkshire Police launched an investigation into a suspected loud rave which disturbed thousands of Sheffield people overnight between Saturday, February 25, and Sunday, February 26, with many left struggling to sleep across the city.

Residents complained about hearing noise and music through the night and into the early hours from areas including: Greystones, Millhouses, Heeley, Nether Edge, Loxley, Woodseats, Meersbrook, Totley, Wybourn, Crosspool, Crookes, Broomhill and Broomhall but the exact location of the suspected raves has still not been pinpointed.

However, a police spokesman stated that it is believed that the noise came from two events that had taken place in the Ringinglow and Darnall areas.

Investigating police officers believe two events possibly in the Ringinglow and Darnall areas of Sheffield were responsible for the loud rave music that kept many people awake in Sheffield overnight between Saturday, February 25, and Sunday, February 26.

The spokesman said: “Throughout the early hours of this morning, Sunday, February 26, police received multiple complaints about noise coming from an event at an unknown location in Sheffield.

“Despite enquiries and searches to seek to locate the source of the noise, officers were unfortunately unable to locate any event.

"Following further investigations, it is believed that two events had taken place in the Ringinglow and Darnall areas.”

Furious residents had complained about loud music throughout the night which is believed to have disturbed thousands of people across the city as they tried to sleep.

Morgan Killick, of Greystones Road, Greystones, Sheffield, said: “It worries me that it might happen on a regular basis if nothing is done.”