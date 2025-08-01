£300,000 cannabis farm found in room above shop in Sheffield neighbourhood

A £300,000 cannabis factory has been discovered above a shop in Sheffield.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The drug den was found after EON Electricity workers entered the property in the Manor Top area of the city.

A £300,000 cannabis factory was discovered above a Manor Top shop in Sheffield | SYP

They found 300 plants being cultivated above retail premsies below.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cannabis plants have an average value of £1,000, meaning the plants found were worth around £300,000.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Last week, the execution of a warrant by EON Electricity resulted in the discovery of over 300 cannabis plants located above a retail establishment on Manor Top.

“Officers from the Manor and Arbourthorne team were present at the scene, and investigations, including forensic work, are ongoing.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.