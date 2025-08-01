£300,000 cannabis farm found in room above shop in Sheffield neighbourhood
The drug den was found after EON Electricity workers entered the property in the Manor Top area of the city.
They found 300 plants being cultivated above retail premsies below.
Cannabis plants have an average value of £1,000, meaning the plants found were worth around £300,000.
South Yorkshire Police said: “Last week, the execution of a warrant by EON Electricity resulted in the discovery of over 300 cannabis plants located above a retail establishment on Manor Top.
“Officers from the Manor and Arbourthorne team were present at the scene, and investigations, including forensic work, are ongoing.”
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.