Police raided a house in Sheffield and arrested a suspected drug dealer.

Officers forced their way into a house in Firth Park and arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs.

The Sheffield North East neighbourhood policing team said: “The nighbourhood team in conjunction with the armed crime team executed a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at an address in Firth Park.

“A male in his 30s was arrested for possession with intent to supply Class A and B drugs, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of criminal property.

“Information from the community is key to takcling this activity.

“If you have any information please get in touch via 101, report online or anonymously via Crimestoppers.”