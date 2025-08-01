A dealer’s Pit Bull dog subjected a visitor to his drug den to a savage, eight-minute attack - leaving him with injuries to his neck, thigh and arm.

Julian Lever was using his mother’s home as the base for his illegal enterprise at the time of the attack.

Lever’s mother, Alison Hodkinson, was home alone with the dog - Hatton - when a visitor knocked on the door, and the dog pounced in the early hours of November 17, 2025, Sheffield Crown Court heard.

Julian Lever was using his mother’s home as the base for his illegal enterprise at the time of the offences | SYP/Adobe

Describing what happened next, the judge, Recorder Alexander Trent, told Lever: “Your mother answered the door. Your Pit Bull-type dog ran out towards [the visitor] and began to attack him.

“He appears to have kicked out at the dog. He went to the ground, but the dog continued to bite at him.”

Prosecutor Nick Murphy told a hearing held on July 30, 2025 that Hodkinson made ‘repeated but ineffective efforts to control’ Hatton during the course of the ‘eight-minute’ attack.

It was only when the complainant managed to escape the dog’s grip and make his way onto the roof of a nearby car that the attack came to an end.

The complainant was left with puncture wounds to his neck, arm and thigh, but declined to provide an updated statement to the court.

After hearing the commotion from the dog attack, a member of the public called the police.

Officers arrived around the same time that Lever returned to the property, the court heard.

Mr Murphy said Lever was initially told he would not be arrested, but then became ‘angry’ after officers attempted to arrest him, alongside his mother.

Lever subsequently attempted, unsuccessfully, to headbutt the arresting officer.

Police proceeded to search both Lever and Hodkinson, and found the mother and son pair to both be in possession of drugs.

Lever had a small bag of white powder along with a packet of yellow powder, while Hodkinson was also found to be in possession of a white powder, Mr Murphy told the court.

Officers searched the property - where Lever was also living - and recovered a large quantity of Class A drugs, with the amount of crack cocaine and cocaine totalling 98.76 grams, and heroin 176 grams.

Seven mobile phones, £1,720 in cash and drug paraphernalia including scales coated in brown residue, knives and drug ‘snap bags’ were also found.

Hodkinson claimed the drugs she was found with belonged to the complainant, and she had picked them off the ground, while Lever told officers that the drugs recovered from the property must belong to a lodger.

The pair accepted their criminal behaviour when they admitted to a number of offences, however.

Lever, aged 29, formerly of Wroxham Way, Cusworth, Doncaster, pleaded guilty to offences of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, being the owner/person in charge of dog dangerously out of control causing injury ,and assaulting an emergency worker.

Hodkinson, also of Wroxham Way, Cusworth, Doncaster, pleaded guilty to charges of permitting the use of premises for supplying class A drugs and being the owner/person in charge of dog dangerously out of control causing injury.

Mr Murphy said Lever has a criminal record of 19 offences from eight convictions, with relevant entries for possession with intent to supply heroin and cocaine, and production of cannabis.

Hodkinson, 57, has two offences from two convictions on her record, but Mr Murphy said neither of them were recent or relevant.

Responding to questions from Recorder Trent on whether he should order the destruction of Hatton, Cheryl Dudley, representing Lever, said she believed the dog had already been destroyed.

Ms Dudley continued in her mitigation by saying Lever wished to take responsibility for his actions, and had demonstrated that by refusing a pre-sentence report, because he knew he was facing a prison sentence of some length and wished to face that and to ‘get on with his life’.

She added that he had faced issues of neglect in his childhood, made a suicide attempt and was placed with a youth mental health team, resulting in an ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) diagnosis.

Following his last stint in custody which ended in 2019, Lever moved out of the South Yorkshire area, and moved in with his grandmother in North Yorkshire, where, Ms Dudley, said he was doing well.

He returned to Doncaster in October 2023 after a friend became ill, and subsequently ‘slipped back’ into the lifestyle, and accepts essentially using his mother’s flat as his own, Ms Dudley continued.

Ms Dudley claimed Lever did not have any reason to believe Hatton would have behaved in such an aggressive manner.

Recorder Trent, however, referred Ms Dudley to a statement from Lever’s sister, who said she had stopped visiting the property due to a previous ‘run in’ with the dog which had left her feeling ‘afraid’.

Zaiban Alam, representing Hodkinson, told the court that trauma in her client’s past had led to her being diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and suffering from other mental health conditions.

Ms Alam said Hodkinson was not spending a lot of time at the property at the time of the offences.

She effectively ‘turned a blind-eye’ to her son’s drug operation, and neither revelled in, or financially benefited from, it, Ms Alam said.

“It was a very difficult time in her life, when her physical and mental health was deteriorating…she was spending a very significant amount of time at her daughter’s home, and when she did return the criminal enterprise was already underway,” said Ms Alam, adding that character references submitted on Hodkinson’s behalf describe her as being a ‘dedicated’ mother and grandmother.

Sentencing the pair, Recorder Trent jailed Lever for four years and nine months.

He handed Hodkinson a nine-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and ordered her to complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Recorder Trent said he believed Lever had effectively ‘taken over’ his mother’s home to use as his drugs ‘headquarters’.

He rejected suggestions previously made by Hodkinson to the author of her pre-sentence report that she did not know what was happening at her property, however, because evidence of the sale of drugs was ‘there to be seen’ across it.