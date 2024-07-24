Popple Street: Man kidnapped, assaulted and held ransom by his captors in Sheffield
and live on Freeview channel 276
The horrifying ordeal, which took place on Popple Street, Page Hall, ended when armed officers stormed the address to rescue him.
Three people have now been jailed for their part in the kidnap.
Zarie Jackson-Burchall, aged 27, of no fixed abode, and Shanikae Smith-Gardener, 29, of Beaufort Street, Derby, were both found guilty of kidnap and false imprisonment after a trial.
Jahrico Smith Gardener, 25, of no fixed abode, admitted blackmail, kidnap and false imprisonment prior to the trial.
Two other women were found not guilty after a trial.
The nightmare began when the victim was chased through Lonsdale Street in Bradford, assaulted, and forced into a vehicle.
That vehicle was then driven to the property on Popple Street, where he was held against his will and assaulted, leaving him fearing for his life.
The victim’s captors called his family and demanded money for his release.
Police managed to track down the suspects and armed officers entered the address, safeguarding the victim and making several arrests.
Thankfully, the victim suffered only minor physical injuries.
Get your very own bespoke headline round-up, alongside all of the latest breaking news updates, when you sign up to The Star’s free newsletter
His kidnappers were sentenced on Friday, July 19 at Bradford Crown Court.
Zarie Jackson-Burchall was jailed for six years and eight months, and Shanikae Smith-Gardener and Jahrico Smith Gardener were each jailed for five years.
Detective Chief Inspector Sam Freeman, of West Yorkshire Police, said: “We welcome the sentence in what has been a lengthy ordeal for the victim.
“This was a serious offence and these three offenders put the victim in fear for his life, luckily he only suffered minor injuries.
“I hope this sentence goes someway into giving the victim some closure and justice.”