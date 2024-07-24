Popple Street: Man kidnapped, assaulted and held ransom by his captors in Sheffield

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 24th Jul 2024, 08:59 BST
A man was kidnapped and imprisoned in Sheffield, where he was assaulted as his captors demanded money from his family to release him.

The horrifying ordeal, which took place on Popple Street, Page Hall, ended when armed officers stormed the address to rescue him.

Zarie Jackson-Burchall, aged 27, was jailed for 6 years and 8 months after being found guilty of kidnap and false imprisonmentZarie Jackson-Burchall, aged 27, was jailed for 6 years and 8 months after being found guilty of kidnap and false imprisonment
Zarie Jackson-Burchall, aged 27, was jailed for 6 years and 8 months after being found guilty of kidnap and false imprisonment | West Yorkshire Police

Three people have now been jailed for their part in the kidnap.

Zarie Jackson-Burchall, aged 27, of no fixed abode, and Shanikae Smith-Gardener, 29, of Beaufort Street, Derby, were both found guilty of kidnap and false imprisonment after a trial.

Jahrico Smith Gardener, 25, of no fixed abode, admitted blackmail, kidnap and false imprisonment prior to the trial.

Shanikae Smith-Gardener, aged 29, was jailed for 5 years after being found guilty of kidnap and false imprisonmentShanikae Smith-Gardener, aged 29, was jailed for 5 years after being found guilty of kidnap and false imprisonment
Shanikae Smith-Gardener, aged 29, was jailed for 5 years after being found guilty of kidnap and false imprisonment | West Yorkshire Police

Two other women were found not guilty after a trial.

The nightmare began when the victim was chased through Lonsdale Street in Bradford, assaulted, and forced into a vehicle.

That vehicle was then driven to the property on Popple Street, where he was held against his will and assaulted, leaving him fearing for his life.

Jahrico Smith Gardener, aged 25, was jailed for 5 years after he admitted blackmail, kidnap and false imprisonmentJahrico Smith Gardener, aged 25, was jailed for 5 years after he admitted blackmail, kidnap and false imprisonment
Jahrico Smith Gardener, aged 25, was jailed for 5 years after he admitted blackmail, kidnap and false imprisonment | West Yorkshire Police

The victim’s captors called his family and demanded money for his release.

Police managed to track down the suspects and armed officers entered the address, safeguarding the victim and making several arrests.

Thankfully, the victim suffered only minor physical injuries.

His kidnappers were sentenced on Friday, July 19 at Bradford Crown Court.

Zarie Jackson-Burchall was jailed for six years and eight months, and Shanikae Smith-Gardener and Jahrico Smith Gardener were each jailed for five years.

Detective Chief Inspector Sam Freeman, of West Yorkshire Police, said: “We welcome the sentence in what has been a lengthy ordeal for the victim.

“This was a serious offence and these three offenders put the victim in fear for his life, luckily he only suffered minor injuries.

“I hope this sentence goes someway into giving the victim some closure and justice.”

