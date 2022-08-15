Popple Street: Kidnap, false imprisonment and blackmail charges after police swoop on Sheffield street

Four people have been charged with offences including kidnap, false imprisonment and blackmail, after police swooped on a street in Sheffield.

By Robert Cumber
Monday, 15th August 2022, 3:10 pm
Updated Monday, 15th August 2022, 3:10 pm

West Yorkshire Police had made what they described as ‘several’ arrests when they carried out an operation on Popple Street, Page Hall, on Friday, August 12.

In an update issued today, the force said two men and two women had been charged with offences including kidnap, false imprisonment, blackmail and Section 18 assault. It said all four were due to appear before Bradford Magistrates Court today.

Four people who were arrested on Popple Street in Sheffield have now been charged with offences including kidnap and false imprisonment, West Yorkshire Police said (pic: Google)

