West Yorkshire Police had made what they described as ‘several’ arrests when they carried out an operation on Popple Street, Page Hall, on Friday, August 12.
In an update issued today, the force said two men and two women had been charged with offences including kidnap, false imprisonment, blackmail and Section 18 assault. It said all four were due to appear before Bradford Magistrates Court today.
